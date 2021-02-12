An exciting lineup of virtual opportunities at The MAIN

By Bill Miranda

Santa Clarita Mayor

Did you know that you have access to countless entertainment opportunities right here in Santa Clarita, thanks to The MAIN? The MAIN is a multi-use arts center located in Old Town Newhall, featuring a large assortment of art opportunities for spectators and artists alike. Although the physical building is currently closed, The MAIN has ramped up virtual art opportunities for individuals of all ages to enjoy safely from the comfort of their own home. Whether I am in the mood for live music, theatrical performances, standup comedy or in-depth interviews with art and entertainment professionals, I can view it all with The MAIN.

An exciting event that is currently underway with The MAIN is the third edition of Stage On Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest. What makes this particular edition unique is that it is the first International version of SOS Theatre Fest and welcomes original one-act plays, compelling dramas, interactive stories and more from around the world. Featured productions come to The MAIN from Chile, Scotland, China, Great Britain, Argentina, Nigeria, Ireland, Romania and the Czech Republic. It has been wonderful to see a new compelling story every week from our talented international friends. Plus, who wouldn’t love the opportunity to take a trip overseas to these countries? Even if it is only a virtual trip for the time being. I encourage you to view the lineup of remaining shows at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall and make plans to tune-in via Zoom.

In addition to SOS Theatre Fest, The MAIN also hosts monthly events like “10 By 10” Variety Night, FOOD SESSIONS and the New Heights Artist Development Series. “10 By 10,” hosted every fourth Thursday of the month, highlights ten performers taking the virtual stage for ten minutes each to showcase their artistic craft. The lineup can include musicians, storytellers, comedians, magicians, painters, filmmakers and many other talented entertainers. “10 By 10” always leaves me with a heart full of joy, while FOOD SESSIONS leaves me with a stomach full of hunger. New to The MAIN’s monthly lineup of virtual events, FOOD SESSIONS features local chefs giving food demonstrations, dishing out tips and tricks, along with community members sharing recipes of their own. Last, for our artistic community members seeking insight and advice from entertainment and art industry professionals, the New Heights Artist Development Series is just what you need. Each New Heights event features a panel of experts discussing topics such as auditioning, directing, songwriting, rehearsal tips, art distribution and teaching art online. All of the three monthly events I have mentioned above are free and available to you online at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall and on the City of Santa Clarita’s YouTube.

I am thrilled to have so many in-person and virtual art opportunities available throughout Santa Clarita. Additionally, I am grateful for our talented local artists, entertainers and production companies that have made so many of these virtual opportunities possible with The MAIN. I urge each of you to explore the innovative and entertaining offerings by The MAIN at AtTheMAIN.org and stay tuned for new virtual events throughout the year!

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected] The views expressed in his column are those of the City and do not necessarily reflect those of The Signal.