Celebrate ‘One Story One City’ this March

By Bill Miranda

Santa Clarita City Mayor

“Eat Joy: Stories & Comfort Food from 31 Celebrated Writers” offers “an unconventional collection of intimate, in-depth essays with recipes celebrating the foods we eat to get through the dark times in our lives,” writes editor Natalie Eve Garrett in the introduction to her book.

Reading through “Eat Joy,” I laughed with the writers, felt sadness with them and was eager to try many of their recipes at the conclusion of the book. I am thrilled to welcome “Eat Joy” as the Santa Clarita Public Library’s 2021 One Story One City book selection.

The One Story One City program, sponsored by Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library, encourages discussion between residents and promotes reading and learning through the celebration of one book every March. I am excited for residents to delve into the book and take part in amazing Library programming planned throughout March to celebrate the story.

Before the One Story One City events and programs commence, check out a copy of “Eat Joy”from the Santa Clarita Public Library. You may also support our local Valencia Barnes & Noble by purchasing a copy of the book there. However, please note that the story is recommended for adults and not suitable for young readers under the age of 16.

As you read through the book, I encourage you to share your thoughts, reviews and perhaps recipe attempts on social media using #OSOC2021. Although we cannot gather together to discuss the book, I am looking forward to reading through each of your book reactions and viewing your recipe pictures online.

One of the most exciting parts of One Story One City every year is the release of the events and programs scheduled throughout March. This year residents can look forward to submitting recipes for a digital Community Cookbook, browsing through comfort food-themed artwork in-person and online, taking part in a food trivia virtual family game night and much more.

Every “Eat Joy” event is curated to celebrate food, to explore our connection to food and to inspire residents to cook up delicious meals and treats of their own.

Additionally, the Santa Clarita Public Library will be offering free Grab and Go Kits every Tuesday in March, while supplies last, that will allow adults and families to complete crafting activities at home.

Featured kits will give residents a chance to hone their skills in apron decorating, clay magnet making, wooden spoon decoupage and family cookbook creation.

All of the mouth-watering and fun scheduled events can be viewed at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/OneStoryOneCity. I hope each of you will pick up a copy of “Eat Joy” and make plans to get involved with some, if not all, of the exciting programming planned for March. What better way to bring a community together than through the love, enjoyment and celebration of food?

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected] The views expressed in his column are those of the City and do not necessarily reflect those of The Signal.