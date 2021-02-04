Max Morgan | Horton Hears Nothing but Trump

In the last four years Gary Horton has written column after column lambasting President Donald Trump and Republicans. Now, in a “kum ba yah” column (Jan. 20), he is asking us to all hold hands and to “work through our differences.” I find it predictable and ironic that on that same opinion page another never-Trumper, Sharon Sherbert, is telling ALL Republicans to “crawl back under a rock.” And then we have our new President Joe Biden, who has referred to Republicans on multiple occasions as “racists” and “white supremacists.” Meanwhile, several prominent Democrats and liberal journalists are calling for Republicans, the 71 million Americans who voted for Trump in 2020, to be “deprogrammed.”

Don’t hold your breath Gary.

Max Morgan

Valencia