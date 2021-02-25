Rick Rezabeck | Thank You, Public Works

I would like to publicly praise the city of Santa Clarita Public Works Department for rapid and complete responsiveness to citizens.

Case in point: A significant pile of small furniture and boxes had been dumped at the end of Shadow Pines Boulevard in Canyon Country recently by a rotten person. I submitted a request for cleanup on the city’s website about noon on Monday, and the city had a worker there by 4 p.m., cleaning and hauling away the pile. I’ve rarely seen such responsive action. Thank you for pride in your work, and pride in our beautiful Santa Clarita! You make it so!

Rick Rezabek

Canyon Country