Anticipation builds for new Canyon Country Community Center

By Ken Striplin

City Manager

As City Manager, it is an honor to not only serve the residents of our great City, but also work to complete projects and implement programs that enhance the high quality of life residents enjoy in Santa Clarita.

Over the past few months, I have provided updates on a landmark project in our City — the future Canyon Country Community Center. I am proud to share that construction remains on pace and it is anticipated that the facility will be open for programming later this fall.

This project will deliver much more than a new City facility for residents to enjoy. People of all ages will have the opportunity to take classes, attend events, participate in recreational programs and more, once this state-of-the-art community center opens. For the youngest residents of Santa Clarita, time spent at the future Canyon Country Community Center will have a lasting impact during their most formative years as they develop new skills and make lifelong friends.

Excitement is building for the Canyon Country Community Center to open its doors and begin offering programs. But first, crews are constructing on-site amenities, and improvements to the area surrounding the community center continue to be made.

Residents who have driven past the site, which is located at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road, will notice that work has been done to the roads themselves to better accommodate traffic.

Inside the facility, residents will have the chance to take a range of classes, including in fitness, technology, English as a Second Language (ESL) and more. The demonstration teaching kitchen connected to the community center’s multipurpose room will enable small and large groups of all ages and skill levels to sharpen techniques and elevate their cooking.

Residents will also see much more on-site construction taking place as various amenities are built out. Crews are focusing on completing the roofs and windows of the main facility, while also weather proofing the outside of the structure. In addition to parking lots, work is also being done to install sidewalks, lighting, landscaping and irrigation measures throughout the site.

The Mercado Parking Lot, which is situated on the west side of the site and is adjacent to Sierra Highway, offers more than just a place to park vehicles. It can be blocked off at both ends and serve as a venue for farmers markets, food truck festivals and other outdoor events, while also ensuring the safety of attendees.

An outdoor event stage is also in construction and will allow for a greater variety of programming, such as concerts and festivals. The stage is elevated, meaning that residents can enjoy performances from the adjacent turf area without missing any of the action.

The Canyon Country Community Center Gateway Plaza is also under construction and will feature the Communitree public art piece, as well as a trellis, seat walls and more.

We look forward to welcoming you to the future Canyon Country Community Center later this year. Stay up to date on the progress being made by visiting santa-clarita.com/FutureCCCC.

Ken Striplin can be reached at [email protected] The views expressed in his column are those of the City and do not necessarily reflect those of The Signal.