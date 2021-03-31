Betty Arenson | Letter Writer’s Motives Curious

Kirk Palmer of Laguna Niguel felt the need to express a negative opinion of our 25th District congressman (letters, March 25). No doubt he is a friend of one of the 25th’s Democrats and was urged accordingly. Out of 53 state districts, this one bothers him? Palmer lives in District 48. It must be running pretty well with Michelle Steele for him to have to wander off his home territory. If he intends to write every objecting congressman, he’ll be very busy as there were about 130, plus some U.S. senators.

Clearly the complainant is uninformed about the process of both houses of Congress formally objecting to electoral votes of various states. It’s called the Electoral Count Act of 1887 and the process is mandatory under that Act and the Constitution’s 12th Amendment. Further, federal law specifies the procedures. Democrats exercised their objections in the 2000, 2004 and 2016 elections. They were mum in 2008 and 2012 because Barack Obama was elected.

Rep. Mike Garcia owes Kirk Palmer nothing.

Betty Arenson

Valencia