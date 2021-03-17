Community | Education in brief

Belmont University announces fall 2020 dean’s list

The following students achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the fall 2020 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C:

Grace Carey-Hill, of Valencia.

Kinsley Slaton, of Valencia.

Approximately 55% of the Nashville university’s students this semester qualified for the fall 2020 dean’s list. Belmont Provost Thomas Burns said, “Achieving the recognition of dean’s list during the fall 2020 semester is an extraordinary achievement. While we are always impressed with students who are able to achieve this high level of recognition in their academic endeavors, those students that reached this mark in fall 2020 demonstrated incredible diligence and commitment to their academic work during very unusual and stressful circumstances.”

Nazareth student Christina Devantier earns fall 2020 dean’s list honors

Nazareth College has announced that Christina Devantier, of Valencia, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

A student’s grade-point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.

Nazareth College is a coeducational, religiously independent, classic campus in Rochester, New York.

Piroli named to Missouri Valley dean’s list

Diane Bartholomew, vice president of academic affairs for Missouri Valley College, has announced the fall 2020 dean’s list, which includes Holly Piroli, a junior exercise science major from Santa Clarita.

The requirements for the Dean’s List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F,” or “Incomplete” grades for the semester.

Missouri Valley College offers more than 30 academic programs, a study abroad program, extracurricular activities and many athletic opportunities. The most popular majors include education, agribusiness, nursing and criminal justice.