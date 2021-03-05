Frank Arenson | Horton’s Column Disconnect

Gary Horton’s “Rejoice For All of the Good That Is Around Us” (Feb. 24) says he rejoices in the new peace he feels with less Twitter and name-calling. That’s right before he name-calls Sen. Ted Cruz “AKA Flying Ted ….Cancun Cruz….Mr. completely out of touch….” Horton continues with his rejoicing in what he sees as the downfalls of others. His words suggest he’s also clairvoyant. In a disconnect, he then drifts into rejoicing flowers, taking a stroll, the weather and eating out.

Commonly, rejoicing is meant for the good things but Horton also has that emotion for the negatives, like his perceived failures of others.

Frank Arenson

Valencia