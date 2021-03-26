Kirk Palmer | Complicity with Republicans

Rep. Mike Garcia willingly joined the Republican attack on our nation’s democratic process. Garcia’s condemnation of violence rings hollow in light of his continued complicity in the seditious actions of a few fellow Republicans. Garcia’s vote to support objections to lawfully cast electoral votes is nothing but a sickening political charade. Until true conservatives hold their own accountable for the violations of our Constitution perpetrated by Donald Trump and his sycophants, our democracy is in jeopardy. Many Republicans across the country stood firm against this authoritarian attempt to undermine our democratic election. Unfortunately, Garcia did not have the courage or honor needed to do the right thing. Garcia needs to be held accountable.

Kirk Palmer

Laguna Niguel