News release

Santa Clarita Christian School’s girls varsity soccer team kicked off its season Monday with a 4-1 win over St Genevieve.

It was a wet one at the Glendale Sports Complex and the two SCCS rookie keepers only allowed one goal combined. Sophomore Briley Phelps led SCCS in scoring two goals with an assist from Sophia Soler.

Seniors Ellyanna Edwards and Sydney Boswell each had a goal and assisted on the other’s goal.

SCCS plays at Grace Brethren in Simi Valley at 3 p.m. Tuesday.