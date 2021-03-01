The SCVEDC 2020 Annual Report

Holly Schroeder

President & CEO of SCVEDC

The COVID-19 pandemic brought both health implications and serious economic ones. In 2020, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation celebrated its 10th anniversary, and the work of the organization has never been more vital! SCVEDC continues to focus on business assistance, business attraction and retention, community marketing, and information and data.

Here are highlights that we would like to share:

BUSINESS ASSISTANCE

While much of our business assistance was focused on issues related to the pandemic, SCVEDC continued with other programs as well, including helping companies access incentives and resources, helping developers quickly address County permit issues at LA County Connect meetings, and assisting companies with issues around Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Also, in 2020, SCVEDC continued hosting the Aerospace & Defense Forum, and worked with AJCC in layoff aversion efforts and job fairs in cases of employee reduction.

In addition, SCVEDC launched a comprehensive COVID-19 Resource Page on our website, offered several webinars to help businesses navigate the rapidly changing protocols, closures, and safety measures, and partnered with the City of Santa Clarita to offer COVID-19 Relief Grants to businesses in unincorporated Los Angeles County.

BUSINESS ATTRACTION

Despite the challenges, 2020 was a successful year for many companies, and there were several attractions and expansions across our target industry clusters. Attractions included two, new Amazon Fulfillment Centers, DrinkPak, a beverage manufacturer, and a California testing lab to process COVID-19 tests. SCV companies that expanded included P3, Inc., LA North Studios, Mellady Direct Marketing, Lief Labs and 24/7 Events.

COMMUNITY MARKETING

In 2020, SCVEDC continued to promote the SCV’s many accolades and desirability as a prime location to live and work.

DATA AND INFORMATION

Considering the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, data and information has never been more vital. In spring, SCVEDC offered a webinar series for businesses and an initial economic update and forecast. SCVEDC’s annual Economic Outlook Forecast was moved to September and featured geopolitical and commercial real estate experts.

LOOKING FORWARD

The Santa Clarita Valley remains one of Southern California’s best places to live and work. This is in large part due to the many community leaders who work tirelessly in support of organizations like ours. SCVEDC is deeply grateful for the many business leaders who devote their time, talent and resources and I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our entire Board of Directors for your dedication and support.

For more information on the SCVEDC, visit SCVEDC.org.

Holly Schroeder is president and CEO of the SCV Economic Development Corp., a unique private / public partnership representing the united effort of regional industry and government leaders. For more information about the SCVEDC, visit SCVEDC.org, or call (661) 288-4400.