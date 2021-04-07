Alyssa Theodore | Garcia Deserves Our Thanks

Rep. Mike Garcia has proven every step to be a leader. Everything we voters have asked him to vote on, he delivers. From voting for election integrity to voting for the protection of the Rim of the Valley, from California’s high-speed rail coming through our district, to voting to defend the police, he’s been proven to fight in such a high political time.

I’d say he’s a better leader than we’ve had in a very, very long time. More people have realized what good he’s done to help our district thrive and to keep grounded. He’s been getting more and more new volunteers for him for the next election cycle. I know this because I am a new volunteer of his. I wouldn’t be volunteering for him if he didn’t have what it takes to be a leader, or if he didn’t put election integrity first, but he puts leadership and election integrity first. I thank him for serving in a time in need, and constituents who voted for him thank him for his service.

Alyssa Theodore

Agua Dulce