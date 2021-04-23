Family meals cooked with convenience in mind

Part of the fun of family meals is finding inspiration in the variety of dinner ideas you can create together. From a tangy twist on traditional tacos to a favorite to-go flavor in the comfort of your own kitchen, the options are nearly endless when you use versatile, ready-to-use ingredients.

When you include protein that’s prepared, seasoned and precooked, you can cut down on time in the kitchen, while adding precious seconds to spend with loved ones. For example, Chef’s Craft® Gourmet Chicken offers a line of gluten-free, preservative-free, all-natural chicken skillfully crafted by experts and perfectly suited for culinary creations. The varieties are always fresh and perfect for preparing in 30 minutes or less. They can be enjoyed on their own or in an array of family dishes.

Consider these Barbecue Ranch Breaded Chicken Tacos to call loved ones to the table with chunks of tender chicken piled high with homemade spicy vinegar slaw, fried onions and avocado drizzled with barbecue sauce and ranch dressing.

Or, for a taste of takeout you can make in your own home, turn to Honey Soy Chicken Stir-Fry. If you don’t own a wok, don’t fret — this dish can easily be made in a skillet. Just be sure to give the veggies enough room as a crowded skillet is likely to result in steamed veggies. (Family Features)