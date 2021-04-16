Oh, the things you can do at the library

Finding productive ways for adults and children to fill their time has been an ongoing issue. As libraries begin to open and gradually expand capacity, there are several ways to take advantage of online activities and some onsite fun.

The Santa Clarita Public Library offers several online and in-person activities. There is something for everyone including weekly Grab-and-Go Kits for all ages, online story times, teen game days, teen hangouts, teen talks and family game nights.

Here are a few upcoming events.

Book clubs

The city library offers several different adult book clubs, including:

The Paper Hearts — A Romance Book Club that virtually meets the third Wednesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The Worlds of Whimsy — A Science Fiction and Fantasy Book Club meets the 1st Wednesday of the month from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the library’s book clubs page at www.santaclaritalibrary.com/books/book-clubs.

Grab-and-go craft kits

There is a variety of Grab-and-Go craft kits targeted to adults, teens and kids. The kits can be picked up at 10 a.m. on Mondays from any of the Santa Clarita public libraries and are available until supplies are gone.

The teen craft has instructional videos on the library website, www.youtube.com/user/scvpubliclib/videos.

For a video on how to use curbside pickups, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlyUPAPrtvg&ab_channel=SantaClaritaPublicLibrary.

Weekly Zoom events

These sessions require preregistration and the signing of a waiver. The waiver can be found at forms.santa-clarita.com.

Story time for preschool and toddlers 9:30 a.m.

Mondays and Wednesdays (English)

Tuesdays and Thursdays (Spanish and English)

Teen Talks: Earth Day

Tuesday, April 20, 3:30 p.m.

Join the Santa Clarita Public Library and presenters from the Los Angeles County’s Smart Gardening Program for a special Earth Day event. The first 25 registrants will be able to pick up a special gardening gift.

Tuesdays

Homework help, 3 p.m.

Library staff and volunteers will help answer questions or refer students to HelpNow, a free on

line tutoring database that can be used with a library card.

HangOUT, 4:30 p.m.

Teens, friends and allies in the LGBTQIA+ community are welcome to join the @SCVPublic

Library and @QueerSCV mentors to chill on Zoom.

Wednesdays

Teen Game Day, 4 p.m.

Stop by the Zoom room and play some fun online games with your friends and the library. Each week is a different game from Trivia to Drawful 2 and other JackBox games. Be sure to invite your friends.

Colorful Relaxation, 6:30 p.m.

Adults and seniors join in to listen to soothing music while participating in colorful art projects. Copies of the weekly coloring page are available during the library’s curbside service hours and online by visiting the library’s sign-up calendar at santaclaritalibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar. Click on the Colorful Relaxation event for the day you want to join and follow the instructions.

Thursdays, 2nd and 3rd weeks of the month

Family Game Night, 6:30 p.m.

Family and friends of all ages are welcome to join the library for game night as they host a variety of virtual games, such as Kahoot! and JackBox games.

Fridays

Storytime Starters, all day

Check out Facebook and Instagram for a list of books, songs and home activities.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SCVPublicLibrary/

Instagram: instagram.com/scvpubliclibrary/

Sidewalk Stories, 9:30 a.m.

Join library staff at each of the library locations for preschool storytime. Registration is required as there are limited places available.

Locations

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Rd.

(661) 259-0750

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St.

(661) 259-0750

Valencia Library

23743 W. Valencia Blvd.

(661) 259-0750

The libraries are open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 75% capacity. And, residents will be able to browse book collections and use the computer lab. Curbside services are still available Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the City of Santa Clarita Public Library website at www.santaclaritalibrary.com.