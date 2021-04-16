Oh, the things you can do at the library

Finding productive ways for adults and children to fill their time has been an ongoing issue. As libraries begin to open and gradually expand capacity, there are several ways to take advantage of online activities and some onsite fun.
The Santa Clarita Public Library offers several online and in-person activities. There is something for everyone including weekly Grab-and-Go Kits for all ages, online story times, teen game days, teen hangouts, teen talks and family game nights.
Here are a few upcoming events.
Book clubs
The city library offers several different adult book clubs, including:
The Paper Hearts — A Romance Book Club that virtually meets the third Wednesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Worlds of Whimsy — A Science Fiction and Fantasy Book Club meets the 1st Wednesday of the month from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the library’s book clubs page at www.santaclaritalibrary.com/books/book-clubs.
Grab-and-go craft kits
There is a variety of Grab-and-Go craft kits targeted to adults, teens and kids. The kits can be picked up at 10 a.m. on Mondays from any of the Santa Clarita public libraries and are available until supplies are gone.
The teen craft has instructional videos on the library website, www.youtube.com/user/scvpubliclib/videos.
For a video on how to use curbside pickups, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlyUPAPrtvg&ab_channel=SantaClaritaPublicLibrary.
Weekly Zoom events
These sessions require preregistration and the signing of a waiver. The waiver can be found at forms.santa-clarita.com.
Story time for preschool and toddlers 9:30 a.m.
Mondays and Wednesdays (English)
Tuesdays and Thursdays (Spanish and English)
Teen Talks: Earth Day
Tuesday, April 20, 3:30 p.m.
Join the Santa Clarita Public Library and presenters from the Los Angeles County’s Smart Gardening Program for a special Earth Day event. The first 25 registrants will be able to pick up a special gardening gift.
Tuesdays
Homework help, 3 p.m.
Library staff and volunteers will help answer questions or refer students to HelpNow, a free on
line tutoring database that can be used with a library card.
HangOUT, 4:30 p.m.
Teens, friends and allies in the LGBTQIA+ community are welcome to join the @SCVPublic
Library and @QueerSCV mentors to chill on Zoom.
Wednesdays
Teen Game Day, 4 p.m.
Stop by the Zoom room and play some fun online games with your friends and the library. Each week is a different game from Trivia to Drawful 2 and other JackBox games. Be sure to invite your friends.
Colorful Relaxation, 6:30 p.m.
Adults and seniors join in to listen to soothing music while participating in colorful art projects. Copies of the weekly coloring page are available during the library’s curbside service hours and online by visiting the library’s sign-up calendar at santaclaritalibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar. Click on the Colorful Relaxation event for the day you want to join and follow the instructions.
Thursdays, 2nd and 3rd weeks of the month
Family Game Night, 6:30 p.m.
Family and friends of all ages are welcome to join the library for game night as they host a variety of virtual games, such as Kahoot! and JackBox games.
Fridays
Storytime Starters, all day
Check out Facebook and Instagram for a list of books, songs and home activities.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SCVPublicLibrary/
Instagram: instagram.com/scvpubliclibrary/
Sidewalk Stories, 9:30 a.m.
Join library staff at each of the library locations for preschool storytime. Registration is required as there are limited places available.
Locations
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library
18601 Soledad Canyon Rd.
(661) 259-0750
Old Town Newhall Library
24500 Main St.
(661) 259-0750
Valencia Library
23743 W. Valencia Blvd.
(661) 259-0750
The libraries are open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 75% capacity. And, residents will be able to browse book collections and use the computer lab. Curbside services are still available Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
For more information, visit the City of Santa Clarita Public Library website at www.santaclaritalibrary.com.