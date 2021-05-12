Lois Eisenberg | Time to Ban Assault Weapons

I’m compelled to write this letter about banning assault weapons, which should be a priority issue, but after it made headlines it was not mentioned by any of the right-wing posters, because those against banning assault weapons are afraid that their toys (guns) will be taken away from them.

Balderdash. This is a false concept, because of the lack of comprehension by these people who seem not to care about anything in trying to make America safe again.

Some of the worst mass shootings in America have happened due to allowing the sales and manufacturing of these weapons, made easier to purchase for the gun fanatics. These weapons of “mass destruction” have no place in a civilized society and should not be made available to the John and Jane Doe gun lovers.

Using these deplorable weapons in a shooting will have a higher death and injury count. Between 2009 and 2018 there were six times more people shot because of the lack of strict laws to obtain a gun.

In 1994 a federal ban was enacted on assault weapons, but that was allowed to expire in 2004.

This happens when you allow the NRA to rule the roost, which the Republicans allowed.

There are so many stats out there on banning assault weapons. Please look up these stats, which is an eye opener in not allowing assault weapons to be purchased.

Banning assault weapons will work and not banning them will cause many more deaths.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita