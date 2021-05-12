Marsha McLean | Explore Old Town Newhall

As the weather gets warmer and restrictions begin to lift, I am looking forward to seeing everyone again as we explore Old Town Newhall’s eclectic mix of wonderful shops and restaurants. With many restaurants and stores being allowed to open their doors, this is the perfect time to support our small businesses by eating and shopping locally.

For avid moviegoers like I am, it was great to be part of the long-anticipated ribbon-cutting for the Laemmle Theatre in Old Town Newhall. Santa Clarita is now home to one of eight Laemmle theater locations throughout Southern California. Our residents will be able to watch independent and foreign films without having to leave the valley! This theater will not only add to our local economy, but also will be a place where friends and family can come to enjoy a new movie and then visit the many local restaurants and businesses around the area.

When it comes to eating and shopping local in Santa Clarita, our highest priority is the safety of both our residents and businesses. We want to make sure that as we ease back into normalcy, we are all still taking the necessary precautions and following COVID-19 safety guidelines. In Santa Clarita, we have had more than 170 businesses who have taken the Safer Business Commitment. This agreement is a partnership between local businesses and the city of Santa Clarita to show the commitment that businesses are making to follow the latest safety guidelines and best practices.

Many of these businesses have been featured in our Safer Business Spotlight campaign on our social media platforms. Each week, we feature a local business that has taken the pledge. You can browse these businesses throughout Santa Clarita that have taken the Safer Businesses Commitment by visiting VisitSantaClarita.com/SaferBusinessCommitment.

Now is the perfect time to rediscover your favorite local restaurant. As our COVID-19 case rate continues to drop in Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County, we are once again able to dine inside! Many Santa Clarita restaurants continue to offer outdoor dining but can now serve customers inside at 50% capacity. Of course, if you are still not comfortable dining out – you can always get a delicious meal to go from your favorite spot.

One way you can have fun and engage your taste buds is by participating in our new “Foodie Friday Restaurant Bingo” program. Each month, residents can pick up or print out a bingo sheet with participating restaurants. All you have to do is purchase food from any of these local restaurants throughout the weekend. If you are able to stamp three participating businesses in a row on your bingo sheet, you are automatically entered into a raffle to win a $25 gift card to one of the featured restaurants. You can participate in Foodie Friday this weekend, May 14-16. To find out which restaurants are taking part in Foodie Friday Restaurant Bingo and to download a bingo sheet, visit the city of Santa Clarita Events Facebook page.

Whether you are shopping around Old Town Newhall, enjoying any one of the delightfully delectable restaurants on Main Street, catching a movie at the Laemmle Theatre or just strolling around Newhall Crossings, you are sure to enjoy your experience in the premier arts and entertainment district. I encourage you to take advantage of all of the incredible opportunities in Old Town Newhall.

For information about the Safer Business Commitment, shops or restaurants offering dine-in services in Old Town Newhall, please go to VisitSantaClarita.com. I’ll see you on Main Street!

Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].