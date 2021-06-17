Art Lucas | Thank You, Congressman Garcia

There are those who want to hyperventilate about Rep. Mike Garcia’s voting record and does he represent all constituents in the 25th Congressional District. All too often people take little to no information and make inaccurate assumptions. If you have not had a conversation with or listened to what Mike’s beliefs are, then maybe you should.

Congressman Garcia is a man of outstanding character, who loves our country.

Mike Garcia is an independent thinker and makes decisions based upon what is best for all of his constituents and our democracy. It does not matter if you are on the right or left, he is very willing to work with everyone to ensure the best ideas and policies prevail.

Congressman Garcia proudly served our country in the military and comes from a family where his parents immigrated to the United States for a better life. Mike has a deep appreciation and respect for our democracy. There are those currently serving in United States Congress who want nothing to do with preserving our democracy. They envision a society where you are dependent on big government and told what you can do and have, socialism.

Millions upon millions of people from all around the world have the hope and dream of immigrating to this country. It is for one reason, freedom. Everyone wants freedom, but so few enjoy what we have. As we look around the globe, there is no better shining example of freedom than the United States of America. The U.S. is the most generous country and has done more for others than any other country. Sure, we are imperfect, but we are a country that is constantly changing for the better. Our country today is vastly different from where we were 100 years ago and surely will be quite different 100 years from now.

Our democracy will only survive these tumultuous times with true leaders like Congressman Mike Garcia. Mike will do everything within his power to resist the current trend on the left to take us down the path of socialism. Those who have announced their candidacy to oppose Mike do not have the strength or courage to stand up to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and resist the left’s efforts to destroy our democracy.

Our democracy is worth fighting for and we need representatives like Mike to ensure our democracy survives for our children and grandchildren.

Art Lucas

Newhall