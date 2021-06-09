Cameron Smyth | Summer reading at the library!

With summer break finally here, many of our residents and especially our students are ready to take time to relax, go to the beach and start their vacations. However, some students experience learning loss during this time, also known as the “summer slide.” This year brought the additional obstacle of distance learning with students struggling to learn via a computer screen. Students begin to forget materials they learned throughout the year without daily academic tasks and require significant amounts of review during the fall to catch back up. Here at the city, we want to make sure we can prepare and support our students, even during their breaks. That is why the Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to bring the annual Summer Reading Program back to our residents.

The theme of this year’s Summer Reading Program is “Reading Colors Your World.” This theme encourages our residents to explore culture, nature, science and humanity through their reading. There is still time to sign up — all you need is your library card and register online at SCVSummerReading.com.

Once you register for the program, a world full of adventure and opportunity opens up to you in vibrant color. Participants can complete the “5 Book Summer Challenge,” log completed books, complete a variety of online missions, and be entered to win exciting prizes. A majority of the prizes are from local businesses, so while you enjoy your reading, you can also help support our small business here in Santa Clarita.

The Reading Colors Your World theme is also interlaced throughout our summer programming. By coloring your world, we want residents to expand their worlds through community and kindness. The library boasts a full schedule of interactive and engaging programming across our city and virtually. For families who want to sing, dance and create their own music with their little ones, join us for Green Eggs and Jam at the park! If you are more artistic — or not artistic at all — challenge yourself by making an art piece from random supplies at our “Bad Art” night. Also, check out our free grab-and-go kits, where you can create colorful crafts on our library patios or enjoy them in your own home.

For our residents who want to spend their warm and sunny days outside, enjoy our brand-new program, Thursdays at the Park. Participants can sink their toes into the green grass while practicing their sun salutations in yoga class or become immersed in an iridescent world of floating bubbles underneath the trees.

If you love to work with your hands, join us at “Crafts under the Sun.” Participants can soak colors together to make a groovy, spiral tie-dye bandana or create their own macramé earrings and keychains out of feathers. All of the park programming will take place under the bright blue skies of West Creek Park in Valencia. Whether you’re a child, teen or adult, there is an activity for everyone to enjoy.

This summer, we are also excited to offer “Lunch at the Library.” This grant-funded program provides free, prepacked lunches for kids and teens 18 years and younger. The lunches will be offered at the Old Town Newhall and Canyon Country libraries, Monday through Friday, from noon to 1 p.m. No identification is needed, so be sure to stop by and enjoy a lunch at the library.

I would like to take the time to give a special thank you to our longtime supporters, Friends of the Santa Clarita Library, for making the Summer Reading Program possible for our residents. The Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization that advocates, fundraises and fosters a close relationship between the library and the community. All of the proceeds from their fundraising directly support our programming at all three of our public libraries.

We hope that you and your families can take advantage of these free and engaging resources this summer. With programming for everyone, there’s never been a better time to find a new book, indulge in a new program or challenge and get out and enjoy our community.

The Summer Reading Program and Lunch at the Library will run until July 23. For more information or to register for the program and events, please visit SCVSummerReading.com or SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events. I’ll see you at the library!

Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].