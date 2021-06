Thanks a million for printing John Boston’s column!

I’ve lived in (Newhall, Valencia, Santa Clarita) for many years and reading about our community history as a great treat!

I especially like to read about Vasquez Rocks since my family and I visit the park whenever possible. It is our community’s “Claim to Fame” (especially since the Gibbon preserve is moving to a different city.)

Karla H. Edwards

Santa Clarita