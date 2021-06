Re: Lois Eisenberg’s letter of June 5, “President Biden will be giving respect, dignity and rights to the LGBTQ across the country.” Yet, according to her own letter, where she quotes the Declaration of Independence, she states, “They are endowed by the Creator with certain unalienable rights.” Is it Ms. Eisenberg’s contention that Joe Biden is the Creator? I don’t believe President Biden considers himself a deity and I hope Ms. Eisenberg doesn’t, either.

Michael Sandeen

Canyon Country