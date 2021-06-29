Prima Pediatrics announces HIPAA security incident

News release

On April 26, 2021, Prima Pediatrics learned a few of its computer systems were infected with malware and has taken prompt steps to investigate and remediate the incident, company officials said in a prepared statement.

“We investigated the incident,” the statement read. “We discovered the malware rendered a few of our computer systems inoperable and the data stored on those systems inaccessible. We believe most of the data stored on the compromised systems was encrypted and we have received no information as of this publication suggesting that any patient information has been used for an improper purpose. We also found no evidence the data was removed from our systems.”

The data on the compromised systems may have included unsecured protected health information (PHI) such as patient medical conditions and diagnoses and medical history.

“As with most data incidents, patients, parents, and guardians should remain vigilant and consider taking steps such as only sharing your health insurance cards with your health care providers and other family members who are covered under your insurance plan or who help you with your medical care,” the company statement said. “You also should review your ‘explanation of benefits statement,’ which you receive from your health insurance company. Follow up with your insurance company or care provider for any items you do not recognize. Ask your insurance company for a current year-to-date report of all services paid for you as a beneficiary.”

The statement added that Prima Pediatrics is assessing and modifying its privacy and data security policies and procedures to prevent similar situations from occurring in the future.