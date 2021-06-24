Richard Myers | Senseless Statements and Claims

In his letter to the editor, “A Double Helping of Dumb,” June 20, Rob Kerchner is at it again: making statements and claims that make no sense.

He says the response to the virus in Democratic-run places was politically motivated. OK, Rob, please explain. Just what the heck are you talking about? How was the response politically motivated?

Mr. Kerchner says also that the response was “economically ruinous” but that’s a bit overstated don’t you think? He goes on to say the response was nakedly authoritarian. Hey Rob, you got one right. So what was dumb about that?

Finally he suggests that we should not trust science because of bureaucratic control.

How do these people come up with this stuff? I have had it with people just throwing out unfounded statements with no basis in facts and if Mr. Kerchner writes again I hope he will take note.

Richard Myers

Valencia