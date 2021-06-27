Rick Barker | Intelligence Is in the Eye of the Beholder

Have you ever noticed how a person’s intelligence is directly proportional to the amount they agree with you? All kidding aside, when a speaker or a writer shares our personal beliefs we normally accept almost anything they say or write without question.

And the other amusing and sometimes scary thing about we humans is that, when it comes to politics, this human trait expands to astronomical proportions and any person not sharing our personal political views is not just expressing a different opinion, they are the spawn of the devil that must be silenced by any means possible, lest they cause the masses to be corrupted into sharing their views.

We are in an age now where this is becoming so prevalent and even accepted that it’s getting scary. The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution wasn’t designed or even needed to protect popular speech that the majority of people agreed with. It was designed to protect exactly the opposite. I would suggest everyone get a copy of the film “1984” and watch it at least once a month.

Rick Barker

Valencia