Twitter and Facebook suspended and/or deplatformed a number of conservatives last year for suggesting — as Anthony Fauci did earlier this month — that the Wuhan lab leak theory was plausible. So will Fauci be banned now? Of course not. Only conservatives get banned by Big Tech. Will Fauci at least be criticized by the liberal media for another of his infamous 180’s? Of course not. They see him as an ally.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita