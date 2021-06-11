Thomas Oatway | An Absurd Immunity Proposal

I have not read any opinion letter that troubled me as much as the one by Arthur Saginian (June 1) on herd immunity being favored over vaccination. He argues that herd immunity provides benefits for survival of the species by weeding out the weak and making human survivors stronger many generations in the future. I checked the online comments to see if he had any supporters, and found zero. I can only assume that the opinions of Mr. Saginian are rejected by (others) who inhabit the online universe.

Making this false argument (is) akin to shouting “FIRE!” in a crowded theater. Hopefully the readers of The Signal will reject this absurd proposal, and The Signal will be more discriminating about what it publishes in the future.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia