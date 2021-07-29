Arthur Saginian | Whose List of Lying Liars Do You Buy?

One of your readers (no need to mention names) recently wrote that lying has become acceptable in American politics since Donald J. Trump came on the scene, and it is being fostered by a lack of critical thinking, as in, “Didn’t you know you’d get caught?” He used a couple of politicians, all Republicans, as examples. Why did he use only Republicans? What about the long list of Democrats, all notorious liars who are equally bereft of critical thinking? Why don’t they get credit from your reader?

Well, I play fair, and I believe in giving credit where credit is due. Behold the list, direct from Ranker.com. It is titled “Lying Politicians: The Worst Liars in American Politics,” and was updated on Nov. 22, 2019. The liars are listed by their rank as liars and was complied using the online votes of our fellow Americans: Hillary Clinton (Democrat); Bill Clinton (Democrat); Al Sharpton (Democrat); Nancy Pelosi (Democrat); Loretta E. Lynch (Independent); Anthony D. Weiner (Democrat); Cory Booker (Democrat); Jesse Jackson (Democrat); Andrew Cuomo (Democrat); Eric Holder (Democrat).

That’s just the top 10. Of the next 10 liars on the list only one is a Republican, and that was Richard Nixon. I am almost certain your reader will not be swayed by any of this. To him Trump made lying the norm and that’s that. But this particular reader is not my target, it’s the rest who matter to me, those other readers who should do their own critical thinking and realize that not only has lying long been fashionable in American politics, but also the vast majority of those liars have indeed been Democrats.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita