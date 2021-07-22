Bob Small | Well-Done, Wokesters

After all these years 50-plus since I’ve lived here in Saugus, the Hart Indian is gone. Well done, Wokesters. Now let’s go get them Centurions. History shows they have a questionable past of conquering, rapes and murders. Then let’s get those pesky Vikings. What good can be said about a Viking? My goodness.

When these are finished and gone we can get down to the serious business of getting rid of the Bulldogs. We all know what they were originally bred for. It’s just horrible.

And to think all was just fine until a few “wokies” decided to change things and all the lambs followed. God bless you, America (and you, too, Hart school board).

Bob Small

Saugus