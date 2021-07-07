Brian Richards | The Case Against Ranked Voting

On June 26, Kevin de Bree submitted a column outlining his support of something called ranked choice voting. He specifically cited the election held in New York City on June 22 in demonstrating that this concept had support. He gave a tortured explanation of what ranked choice voting is and ended by voicing his support for the concept. He claimed that ranked choice voting would reduce partisanship and would allow more “nuanced” positions to be heard. Although this may be true in other voting districts, this is not the case in New York City, where the choices go from left of center to left of Mao.

In any event, as of the day I’m writing this, July 1, we still don’t know who won the New York City Democrat primary. There have been massive voting irregularities and even without them, we still don’t know who won. Couple that with the fact that the top vote getter may not actually win the election, this does not support the notion that ranked choice is a good idea. Given that it’s an idea created by the left and that it’s a failure in New York City, this does not support expansion of the concept. However, this being California, look for this problematic voting system to come to an election near you soon. What could possibly go wrong with counting the ballots, then recounting them again and again and again until the desired candidate wins?

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch