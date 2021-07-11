First annual music festival debuts in Santa Clarita

By Dawn Megli

After more than a year of COVID restrictions limiting large gatherings, Santa Clarita will be dancing to the sound of life returning to normal at the inaugural Santa Clarita Soundtraac Family Music Festival.

The weekend long festival, which will be held Aug. 7-8 at Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road, will feature national performing acts like Toad the Wet Sprocket, Wilson Phillips, Hoobastank and Plain White T’s. The family-friendly event, which is the first of what is planned to be a new annual festival, will include food trucks, drinks and midway games to entertain adults and children alike.

The event is produced by Sterling Venue Ventures and The Canyon- Santa Clarita in association with the City of Santa Clarita and the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

A return to live music has been a long time coming for organizer Lance Sterling. The owner of The Canyon- Santa Clarita spent the pandemic auctioning off his prized music memorabilia, like autographed guitars from the likes of Tesla and B.B. King, in order to keep his business afloat.

“After a 15 month hiatus from live concerts, we are thrilled at this opportunity. Santa Clarita represents the third largest city in LA County, and it is wonderful that the city is going to have its own annual festival. We’re excited to get this off the ground. In addition to presenting some great music, we’re glad to shine the spotlight on the amazing City of Santa Clarita and its family friendly values,” Sterling said.

Promoter Brian Hynes adds, “The event is designed to highlight both national and local artists, like Southern California country singer/songwriter Kylie Trout. It is also a celebration of live music. It’s for the whole community to come together for two days to see talented live entertainment,” Hynes said.

Tickets for the Soundtraac Festival are $79.00 for one day. Two-day passes are also available at $135.00.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit soundtraacmusicfestival.com, or call 888-645-5006.