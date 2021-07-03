Gary Curtis | Pro-Life Measure Deserves Hearing

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are in the minority but are working hard to restore pro-life restrictions and related considerations on federal funds in fiscal year 2022.

The historic restrictions, known as the “Hyde Rule” or “Hyde Amendment,” bar the use of federal funds to pay for abortions, except to save the life of the woman or if the pregnancy arises from incest or rape.

These basic considerations were named for Illinois Rep. Henry Hyde, who first proposed the restrictions in 1976, just three years after the Supreme Court legalized abortions in its Roe v. Wade decision. The “Hyde Rule” experienced bipartisan support for decades, including from Joe Biden when he was a senator.

Presently, the Republicans in the House are seeking to pass H.R. 18, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act. But, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her band of very liberal legislators are determined to not even allow the pro-life considerations to be brought to the floor for a vote. After each request, the Democrat-in-charge reads a speech denying the request.

But Republicans plan to keep the pressure on Democrats, who have locked H.R. 18 in committees since it was introduced on Feb. 5. More than 182 House representatives have cosponsored the legislation and plan, from now until the August recess, to daily ask for a fair and free examination of the merits of this important legislation and a floor vote.

Those representatives who think they can ignore this pro-life legislation need to think again. The 2022 election cycle is already underway and, as usual, every House seat can be considered “up for grabs.”

Every Joe Biden fumble, AOC frenetic demand, and Pelosi pernicious pronouncement further erodes the uncertain Democrat base and expands the Republicans’ prospects for 2022.

Gary Curtis

Newhall