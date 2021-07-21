Lois Eisenberg | Take Heed of the Delta Variant

Take heed America, concerning the Delta variant.

The American people should realize this virus is not a hoax as previously believed about COVID-19. The experts are saying this virus is stronger and more contagious. Taking the COVID-19 vaccine and wearing a mask could be a major preventive measure. Not taking these precautions could infect 2.5 other people that could spread to 3.5 or four other people. The Delta variant is becoming a “dominant strain,” out-competing every other strain. It is better to be safe than sorry and in this case it couldn’t be more true. Listen to the experts to help curtail this deadly virus.

To one and all, stay healthy and safe.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita