Richard Myers | A Rare Form of Bravery

I was just watching the news about the condo collapse in Florida and the screen revealed first responders in the underground parking structure searching for survivors and the bravery of firefighters and police, all the first responders, hit me.

Frankly, I don’t think I could do it. I don’t think most of us could do it. Who knows if more of the building might come down at any moment.

What bravery! Think about it! It is just amazing. I salute them. We should all salute them. We cannot possibly compensate them but I do hope we are making the effort.

Richard Myers

Valencia