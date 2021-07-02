Rick Barker | A Word of Caution on Supplements

When reading the letter from Adel Villalobos and Kyle Turk entitled “State May Restrict Supplements” (June 8), I thought a word of caution was in order.

Vitamin D is fat-soluble and as such is stored in the liver and fatty tissues and not readily flushed out like water-soluble vitamins C and the B’s. You take more of these than your body needs and the excess goes out in your urine. You take more fat-soluble vitamins than your body needs and the excess gets stored rather than flushed out and that can cause serious problems for some people, especially youngsters.

The proposed legislation referred to by the aforementioned authors is California Assembly Bill 1341 and I would suggest that all parents read this bill and also speak to their family doctor before allowing their minor children (those under the age of 18) to take ANY dietary supplements of ANY kind because listening to people who make their living selling those supplements is not a real good idea when the health of your children is at stake.

Rick Barker

Valencia