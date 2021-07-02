Rob Kerchner | A New Iron Curtain

It’s fascinating how the left — which opposed shame for traditional social stigmas such as abortion, homosexuality, transgenderism, divorce, promiscuity, infidelity, public assistance, homelessness, etc. — is now all-in on shaming for everything trendy from microaggressions to masks.

In fact, they’ve moved beyond shaming and are now into cancelling people altogether, along with their jobs, careers, businesses, associates, etc.

It seems their whole ’60s “live and let live” schtick was just a feint on the road to their real goal: totalitarian solutions to any dissent. They call this “being on the right side of history” …comrade.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita