Rob Kerchner | A New Iron Curtain

Letters to the Editor
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

It’s fascinating how the left — which opposed shame for traditional social stigmas such as abortion, homosexuality, transgenderism, divorce, promiscuity, infidelity, public assistance, homelessness, etc. — is now all-in on shaming for everything trendy from microaggressions to masks. 

In fact, they’ve moved beyond shaming and are now into cancelling people altogether, along with their jobs, careers, businesses, associates, etc.

It seems their whole ’60s “live and let live” schtick was just a feint on the road to their real goal: totalitarian solutions to any dissent. They call this “being on the right side of history” …comrade.

Rob Kerchner 

Santa Clarita

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS