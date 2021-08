Regarding Thomas Oatway’s comment on Aug. 6 (“Theater of the Absurd”) on Donald Trump’s not winning the election: I would recommend he click onto FrankSpeech.com and watch Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium on Aug. 10-12 to see what happened to our votes in the 2020 election. Oh, and there is a $5 million reward to disprove the findings.

Chrystal Bulger

Valencia