Dick Cesaroni | Attention, Board of Supervisors

Subject: The Board of Supervisors’ lack of commitment and responsibility and transparency. I sent this letter to the Board of Supervisors on Aug. 7.

Madam supervisors, I want to express my distaste and deep concern with all your activities, or lack thereof, for the state of Los Angeles County as it pertains to mental illness, the homeless, the Sheriff’s Department and your complete lack of concern for the citizens of your districts.

For the past year or so all I have heard from you is lip service and your constant belittling and threats to the sheriff of Los Angeles County.

You have neglected to cure the mental illness problem of the homeless people in general and all mentally ill persons specifically. You talk the talk about cleaning up the homeless situation in the county, but you don’t walk the walk. Again, just lip service. You just form committees, and they are a waste of time and money.

You know what the problems are so just go out and fix them, instead of your constant bickering with Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Give back all the money that you defunded from the Sheriff’s Department and let the sheriff do his job, then you can go back and start doing your jobs. The citizens of Los Angeles County are the ones who are suffering because of your ineptness.

You threaten to close the Men’s Central Jail and turn all those violent criminals out onto our streets and do not have a solution for after closing the jail.

You keep defunding the Sheriff’s Department, then turn around and demand that he does a better job of policing in the county.

You are not transparent in your actions. The voters do not know what is going on with the five of you. What are you hiding from? And why won’t you open your dealings and let us know what is going on? Up until the past year I have not had any problems with the supervisor of the 5th District, but lately I am asking myself if the problem is broken, then we the voters should maybe try and fix it by voting you out of office and vote in people who actually care about what goes on in the county of Los Angeles.

Another problem that you are avoiding is the eventual release of many juvenile offenders who are violent criminals and where to place them. You tried to stuff them down the throats of the citizens of Santa Clarita by bypassing the City Council. You tried an end run but the citizens found out and voiced their objections very loudly.

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl has an ideal location in her district for these juveniles with the recent $48 million upgrading of Camp Kilpatrick in the Malibu area. But I will presume that the hue and cry of those wealthy citizens was heard by her very loudly and it was quickly taken off the table.

So, you see where I am coming from. I do not speak for the citizens of Los Angeles County, but I will bet quite a majority of them feel the same as I do.

In other words, start doing your jobs that you were elected to do or face challenges at the next election.

One taxpayer’s opinion.

Dick Cesaroni

Saugus