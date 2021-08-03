Lois Eisenberg | A Deliberate Attack on Democracy

The insurrection on Jan. 6 was not a “normal tourist visit,” a guided tour or a “loving” assembly. It was a deliberate attack of the U.S. capitol. It was a deliberate attack against our democracy by extremists.

Watching the Jan. 6 investigating committee on TV and watching the horrific pictures of the insurrection should leave no doubt in one’s mind what happened on that day of tyranny.

Listening to the heartbreaking scary testimony by the U. S. Capitol Police was in itself a most compelling and profound experience of the insurrection.

Now you can understand why the denying Republicans don’t want an investigation into what is so obvious, that the insurrection was an insurrection.

This insurrection will have many repercussions on the denying Republican Party. Donald Trump and many of his minions who were involved in this despicable act of treason will pay the price in the long run.

The truth will prevail and pictures don’t lie.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita