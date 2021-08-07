Patricia Suzanne | Jan. 6, 2021: Never Forget

On Jan. 6, angry citizens busted into the U.S. Capitol. Many others were swept up in the commotion and followed behind into the halls of power.

Those on the left blame it all on President Donald Trump. They blithely ignored his exact words: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Instead, they continue to insinuate that he told his followers to riot, destroy property and threaten the lives of elected officials.

Despite the fact that only ONE person was killed in the entire melee (protester Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed Air Force veteran), Joe Biden referred to Jan. 6 as the “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

Here we are, eight months and 600 arrests later, and no one has been charged with insurrection, sedition or any white supremacist plot.

While the man who fatally shot Babbitt has not been officially identified, multiple sources have suggested it was a particular Capitol Police lieutenant. Despite the fact that he could have fired a warning shot, the Department of Justice will not be pursuing criminal charges against him.

Think of this: Biden says we narrowly thwarted armed white insurrectionists intent on overthrowing the U.S. government. If he truly believes it, why wouldn’t he put the lieutenant up for a Presidential Medal of Freedom instead of trying to hide his identity?

Some speculate that undercover FBI agents helped plan and facilitate the riot and possibly even incited the crowd and directed traffic into and inside the building. We can only hope that truth will be revealed in time.

After all, it’s taken over eight months, but we now do know that a dozen FBI informants were proactively involved in the “plot to kidnap” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

As time passes, the FBI’s overall credibility is quite questionable.

In the meantime, we cannot forget the hundreds of political prisoners being held by the DOJ. They’ve been denied their constitutional right to a speedy trial, and reports are emerging that some are being beaten and sexually assaulted by guards in the D.C. prison.

In an attempt to ask questions and evaluate conditions inside, Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz (Florida), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia) and Louie Gohmert (Texas) attempted to visit the corrections facility last month. They were denied entry. On video you can see a guard barring the door and telling the representatives they’re trespassing.

“We’re in totalitarian, Marxist territory here,” Gohmert told reporters outside the facility. “This is the way third-world people get treated.”

Many of the individuals incarcerated – some in solitary confinement 23 hours a day – are being detained for such ridiculous offenses as “knowingly entering and remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority” and “engaging in disorderly conduct within proximity to a restricted building to impede official functions.”

Such violations would require no bail and certainly no jail time in cities like New York, Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles.

Heck, in those cities you can literally steal $900-plus worth of merchandise at a retail establishment, unhindered, and not even face arrest. Portland rioters fire-bombed police cars and destroyed other public property, then walked out with no consequences.

No one is dismissing the property damage inflicted on the Capitol or the fear felt by congressional members and staff on Jan. 6. But many of the disturbing and widespread media claims were pure fantasy.

Officer Brian Sicknick’s skull was NOT bashed with a fire extinguisher. Protesters did NOT bring zip-ties to kidnap members of Congress (two rioters found them on a table inside). NO evidence has been found that any Trump supporter intended to assassinate Mike Pence, Mitt Romney or anyone else.

NO shots were fired in the Capitol that day other than by the officer who killed Babbitt. Not a single firearm was seized from anyone arrested at the scene. This knowledge was imparted by Assistant Director of FBI Counterterrorism Jill Sanborn in testimony before the U.S. Senate: https://bit.ly/2VfNkMa.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, has been reviewing security footage recorded at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but much of it has been kept from our elected officials. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California, estimates that Biden’s DOJ is holding back 14,000 hours of security footage.

This lack of disclosure, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand-picked panel of anti-Trump investigators, lays the groundwork for a faulty outcome.

“Why do we not have an accounting of the dozens of people that actually broke the windows,” asked Nunes, “versus the people who just walked in openly because the Capitol police let them in?”

There are only two reasons people hide information. They’re afraid, ashamed, or both. It’s obvious that the content of these tapes contradicts most, if not all, of the claims advanced by Democrats and their media allies.

The repeated story of an “armed insurrection” is crucial for Democrats. They need it to maximize fear of their political adversaries. Even worse, their narrative provides the federal government with virtually unlimited power to act against the citizenry.

No one is safe in America under such conditions.

Could YOU be the next person targeted as a domestic terrorist?

Patricia Suzanne is a professional writer, retired small business owner, and conservative Republican activist. “Right Here, Right Now,” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.