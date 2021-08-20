Robert Burns | Hart District Needs Free Bus Service

I am a middle schooler entering 8th grade, and I would like give my opinion on the William S. Hart Union High School District’s decision to not have a free bus service that serves their schools.

As a child of two working parents, I find it a burden on the family that I have to interrupt one of their days to do something as simple as getting transportation for an education. The Hart district should definitely offer free bus services to all of their schools, and have them serve their school education zones.

During COVID-19, the district offered free lunches for everyone, but forgot about student transportation when it was time to reopen. What the district should do is stop offering free lunches for everyone, but only to those in need, as it was pre-COVID, and use the extra money for bus service. As free lunches were extremely helpful during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic so families financially affected didn’t need to worry, it’s now time to offer bus services so that these same families don’t have to be financially affected due to lack of transportation.

Robert Burns

Stevenson Ranch