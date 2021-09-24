Raigosa named 2022 chair of chamber board

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Dr. Christian Raigosa of Kaiser Permanente is set to serve as the 2022 chair of the board of directors.

A longtime local leader in the business community, Raigosa has been an active public policy advocate and community volunteer for several years.

“I am honored to serve as the 2022 chair of the SCV Chamber board of directors and look forward to continuing the momentum of my predecessors who have helped to transform and strengthen our chamber,” Raigosa said in a prepared statement. “The SCV Chamber is the ‘voice of business’ in the Santa Clarita Valley, and we’re excited to continue expansion of the chamber’s benefits, advocacy work and business education and connections.”

As assistant area medical director and physician marketing leader with Kaiser’s Panorama City Medical Center, Raigosa partners with members of the sales and account management team to provide a clinical perspective on how to drive better health outcomes for employees.

“I am pleased to pass the gavel over to Dr. Raigosa to serve as chair of the board next year,” John Vance, current chair, added in the statement. “This past year, the chamber has seen tremendous growth, and Dr. Raigosa is the perfect fit to lead the chamber to the next level. I look forward to being a part of the success he will bring.”

Raigosa earned a bachelor’s degree in physiological science and a medical degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Medicine.

Raigosa currently maintains an active community presence by supporting local businesses and nonprofit organizations through philanthropic work.

“Dr. Chris Raigosa has been an instrumental part of the chamber’s leadership and success over the last several years,” said Ivan Volschenk, president and CEO of the chamber. “Dr. Raigosa has shown through his business accomplishments, community activism and political advocacy work that he is ready and able to continue to move the chamber forward.”

Raigosa is set to become chair of the board effective Jan. 1, 2022, and ceremonially installed at the chamber’s 99th Annual Awards and Installation Dinner, with event details to be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit scvchamber.com.