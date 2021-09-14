Richard Myers | Stop Hindering COVID-19 Fight

Just finished reading the front-page story, “Parents, staff protest mandates” (Sept. 9) and I have to wonder if protester Jess Guidroz and his fellow protesters have been sleeping or somehow unconscious in recent times. He says the vaccines are ineffective. Good grief, has he been sleeping under a potted plant? Of course they are effective! Has he or his protesters heard of anyone with polio or smallpox lately? Of course not, and I’m wondering if he and the protesters are able to figure out why that is.

Perhaps they have a better explanation. After all, they seem to be able to add two plus two and come up with a much different answer than most of us.

I wish they would give the rest of us a break, stop the protests, and help, not hinder the fight against this virus.

Richard Myers

Valencia