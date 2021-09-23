Rob Kerchner | Is This Bodily Sovereignty?

To Joe Biden, “bodily sovereignty” is what allows a doctor to actively and intentionally kill an innocent and defenseless human being in utero, and Joe will use all the power of his office to promote that killing — yet because the Centers for Disease Control counts 1 in 500 Americans, average age 80, as having died from a respiratory virus, you have no bodily sovereignty when it comes to their vaccine, and that same man will use all the power of his office to bring you to heel, despite your own doctor.

That, you see, is about “saving lives.”

Rob Kerchner

Valencia