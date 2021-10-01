Samuel Dixon Center to host annual rubber ducky festival

By Jose Herrera

Signal Staff Writer

The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center returns with its 19th annual free Duck Dash, formerly known as the Rubber Ducky Festival, to raise funds benefiting patient care.

The Saturday event is free to attend. However, community members will have the opportunity to donate money by participating in the duck race at the family festival.

Community members who would like to donate can choose a duck package — a single duck, a quack pack of six ducks, a quacker’s dozen of 12 ducks, or a duck flock of 24 ducks — which range from $5 to $25, $50 and $100, respectively.

In addition to the Duck Dash, community members will also be able to enjoy a photo booth, balloon artists, duck-o-ration booth, face painting, games and more.

The Duck Dash is scheduled 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center, located at 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway. For additional information, visit duckrace.com/santaclarita or sdfhc.org.