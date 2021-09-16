Saugus girls’ tennis beats Golden Valley 14-4

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The Saugus Centurions entered this week having won their previous two tennis matches. The Golden Valley Grizzlies were unable to slow them down.

The Centurions won on the road against the Grizzlies, 14-4, on Tuesday. The Centurions have now won three games in a row to push their record to 5-2.

“It was a great match today,” said Centurions head coach Bailey Sindle. “There were a few competitive sets in singles and doubles that could have gone either way. Golden Valley has a consistent No. 1 singles player and active No. 1 doubles team that played extremely well. We were able to pick up a few of the close sets, but I have to tip my hat to the Golden Valley girls and coach (Josh) Stimac. They fought hard.”

On the singles side, the Centurions were able to pick up eight sets with No. 1 singles Julissa Diaz and No. 2 two singles Baylee Renfro sweeping each of their sets. The No. 3 singles Madison Vianzon was able to grab two sets.

The No. 1 doubles team with Brianna Cervantes and Chloe Hong won all three of their sets, leading the charge in doubles. The No. 2 doubles team, Dylan Wright and Aivie Quinto, also picked up two sets while No. 3 doubles Ariane Villanueva and Alyssa Emnas won one.

“Jules and Baylee are a dynamite one-two punch,” said Sindle. “Chloe and Brianna are a solid one team. Every single girl contributed today. We had two tough league rounds to start, especially losing a close one to West Ranch, but the girls rebounded well and have gone undefeated since. They not only want to compete, but they have fun in the process and I think that’s a major part of their success so far.”

The Centurions are set to face off against the Hart Indians on Friday at 3 p.m. at Saugus.

Saugus head coach Bailey Sindle contributed to this report