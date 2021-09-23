Susann Rizzo | Why Hand Out Plastic Bottles?

The following is a copy of a letter sent to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency:

I was in attendance at Saturday’s River Rally. It was a well-attended event with so many people cleaning up plastic and other trash.

It was disturbing to learn that your agency was distributing water in disposable plastic bottles! This is one of the very items all those in attendance were there to clean up!

Seriously, a poor choice, especially since I have learned that alternative solutions were available.

Susann Rizzo

Valencia