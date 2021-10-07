Bird Dog Arts gallery calls for Santa Clarita artists

News release

Now open at the Outlets at Tejon, Bird Dog Arts is a new art gallery with a mission to make California arts and artists available to a global consumer audience. The space is an expansive 11,000 square feet and is centrally located off Interstate 5 to attract locals and travelers heading to and from Los Angeles.

Bird Dog Arts is eager to expand its collection of art and small craft items made by California talent. Its founders encourage Santa Clarita Valley artists of varying backgrounds and skill levels to contribute to its creative economy by featuring designs in the gallery. Those interested in displaying their work at the Outlets can complete an application on the Bird Dog Arts website (birddogarts.com) and are invited to stop by for a visit.

The space features California artists of varying levels from master to new and up-and-coming. The gallery invites all types of California artists to apply, but they are specifically looking for makers with small craft items $50 and under.

Bird Dog Arts customers can also participate in workshops that encourage creation, ingenuity and education. “Future plans may even include murals and event reception hosting. The options are limitless,” said David Gordan, managing partner at Bird Dog Arts. “We are excited to support Santa Clarita artists for additional creativity and local involvement throughout the gallery and its offerings.”