CircadiYin Reviews (Updated): Do Not Buy Until You Read This

All the natural phenomenon in this universe follow a pattern. Any disruption in that pattern may lead to emergencies. For example, unforeseen weather, a gradual depletion in natural resources, or a subsequent disequilibrium in the ecological balance, and so on. Our bodies, too, are living examples of how the highly complex chemical processes inside them work in seamless coordination to run the show and keep us going. Each of these processes follows a synchronized pattern that helps the body function to its full capacity. But sometimes due to various external or internal factors, there could be desynchronization in these rhythms.

Although our bodies are well-equipped with contingency mechanisms to handle these momentary disruptions, they never fail to show up the subtle signs and symptoms of the anomalies. It’s our body’s way of prodding us to put our guards up. If we continue unrestrained, the symptoms may exacerbate over a period leading to more serious health complications.

What is circadian rhythm?

When talking about bodily rhythms, the one that immediately comes to mind is the circadian rhythm. Did you know our physiology and behavior are influenced by the earth’s rotation around its axis? In common vocabulary, it is the duration taken by the earth to complete one rotation which is referred to a day or 24 hours. Circadian rhythm is the 24-hour biological clock in our brain that regulates various bodily functions. It makes us aware of the existence of day and night which in turn shapes our responses. In other words, by sensitizing our bodies to the presence of light and darkness, the circadian rhythm regulates our sleep and wake cycle.

But that’s not all. There are other examples of circadian rhythms, too. Based on the signals the brain receives from the light alterations that take place in our environment, it stimulates certain hormones, regulates our metabolism, and alters our body temperature. Since these occurrences also follow a 24-hour pattern, we refer to them as circadian rhythms. It must be noted that circadian rhythms not only affect humans. But they also regulate different biological processes in other living organisms like plants, dogs, animals, and microbes.

How does circadian rhythm help to maintain equilibrium in the body?

Circadian rhythm makes sure all the processes inside our body are well-coordinated to enable the body to achieve its peak performance. Ever wondered why we feel sleepy at night and not during the daytime? Thanks to our circadian rhythm. As soon as it turns dark, the brain sends signals to the body to start secreting the sleep hormone called melatonin. The darker the environment, the greater is the melatonin production. So when we wake up in the morning, the melatonin production stops in tune with the body’s response to light. During this time, the brain sends signals to the body to increase its temperature and produce the stress hormone called cortisol. Among other things, cortisol is also responsible for appetite and alertness.

Why does circadian rhythm go out of whack?

Our modern-day lifestyle requires us to spend more and more time in front of screens that emit blue artificial light. Hence, too much exposure to smartphones and computers leads to the decreased production of melatonin in the body. And the lower the melatonin production, the lesser is the number of sleeping hours. Also, irregular sleep timing, especially during summer is one of the reasons for our circadian clock being out of whack. A longer duration of light during summer propels us to hobnob with more activities keeping us awake and alert most of the time.

Sometimes traveling to different time zones or working night shifts may also disrupt our internal clock which results in the sleep-wake cycle going haywire. Some people are into the habit of consuming tea or coffee before bedtime. Caffeine as we all know is a natural stimulant that keeps us awake by activating our brain and central nervous system. So consumption of caffeine before going to bed may also throw our circadian clock into a tizzy. All the above examples result in a lack of sleep and are found to have detrimental effects on our health. A good 7-8 hours of sleep is necessary as it helps the body to release hormones that impact our immunity, digestive system, mood, and energy.

Does circadian rhythm affect body weight?

Many of us may have wondered an umpteen number of times what prevents the body from losing excess fat? And to our utter astonishment, the answer could lie in the disrupted circadian rhythm of our body. Some research studies have pointed out the role circadian rhythm may play in keeping the weight of an individual stable. According to a well-authenticated study, while the time of eating during the day may trigger successful weight loss, untimely snacking or late-night eating may have an opposite impact. For it could throw our circadian rhythm out of gear, triggering an uncontrollable increase in body weight.

As our sleeping patterns undergo erratic changes, our body starts releasing more cortisol during the night in place of melatonin. This marked departure from the normal pattern makes us crave junk foods. The increased consumption of which leads to an uptick in calorie intake. So poor food choices not only contribute to obesity. But the unbreakable irregularity of eating habits and lack of physical activity over a prolonged period also increase our chances of developing diabetes and other cardiovascular diseases in the future.

What must we do?

Keeping these factors in mind, we must regularize our lifestyle to ensure our circadian rhythm never goes out of sync. But as we get caught up in the hullabaloo of life, maintaining regularity in everything we do may not seem practically possible. So to make sure our health does not suffer, dietary supplements have come to occupy a sizeable chunk of the nutrition market. Each product has its USP when it comes to arming our bodies with the right arsenal that could help in reducing body weight and improve overall health. While some of them prove effective to a certain extent, many of them also turn out to be dubious. So evaluating the products is important before we subject ourselves to their uses.

Introducing CircadiYin

In this product review, our topic of discussion is CircadiYin. It is one of the most recent dietary health supplements which have caught the popular imagination. This product comes with the promise to help people get rid of their excess body fats by regularizing the circadian rhythm and improving the metabolic process of the body.

But from our previous experiences, we may have seen that mere claims are not enough. At the same time, getting a distinctly clear idea about any health supplement for that matter may never be feasible. This is because the statements shared on the websites of these products are not verified by the FDA, which forever leaves them in the shadow of a doubt.

But despite all these constant challenges we will still try our best and look at all the possible angles to present an unbiased and logical assessment of the product.

Overview of Circadiyin

If we drop by the official website of this product, we would see the makers are pitching this health supplement as one based on a 900-year-old secret Chinese formula. While this is true, the final product, which is available in the form of capsules is a modern and more advanced version of this formula. This product was created in a laboratory after prolonged research on how a broken circadian rhythm may induce unnecessary weight gain by affecting the body’s metabolism and sleeping patterns. The number of incredible ingredients that make up this health supplement is 18. These ingredients are extracted from a wide variety of plants known for offering a string of health benefits.

These highly powerful and purely natural substances are then blended in scientifically proven proportions to create a one-stop solution for weight loss. According to its makers, this dietary supplement is supposed to accelerate healthy weight loss, by improving the circadian rhythm of our body. A regularized circadian rhythm ensures we have an improved metabolism which in turn supports deep and restorative sleep. And a proper sleep and wake cycle promotes good health by improving the nervous system and boosting cognitive functions.

This non-GMO product is GMP-certified and manufactured in an FDA-approved facility in the USA. It neither contains any milk products nor additives like sugar, antibiotics, gluten, or other chemical binders. No side effects from the product have been reported so far.

Who Created The CircadiYin Supplement?

Due to the lack of available information, we can never vouch for the credibility of the people who present these products on their websites. The background of the stories they narrate is mostly similar. Some bitter personal experiences embark them on the journey of a lifetime that leads them to some ancient Chinese or Japanese formula of weight loss and good health. They start consuming the secret formulae only to witness startling results within a few days. The positive outcomes propel them to delve further into the benefits of these secret ingredients and come up with a time-tested solution. These people are almost always driven by the passion to help others in their journey of weight loss.

The story told by James Whitfield about the history of CircadiYin is also a familiar one. He calls himself an everyday person whose mother happened to lay her hands on a 900-year-old secret formula during a trip to China. She had been suffering from obesity for a long time and the combination of the ingredients she found in China worked like a magic potion when she started taking them. James then consulted a renowned doctor who studied these ingredients more closely. Together they came up with a more potent and easy-to-use solution in the form of CircadiYin.

How does Circadiyin work?

When the circadian rhythm of our body gets disrupted it not only leads to poor sleep patterns and slow metabolism. But it also increases the risk of anxiety, depression, type 2 diabetes, and strokes.

This all-natural health supplement works by improving our sleep-wake cycle, stimulating our energy levels, boosting our metabolic process, melting away the extra pounds, preventing premature aging, and restoring youthful vitality.

Sleep is an integral part of our daily routine as it helps improve our physical and mental health. It enables us to deal with stressful situations by producing a calming effect on the mind. Sleep also helps the body get its much-needed rest while restoring energy. Although we may be unaware of our surroundings while we are asleep, our brain continues to perform its natural activities.

Sleep can be divided into two phases, non-rapid eye movement (non-REM) and rapid eye movement (REM). The non-REM stage takes place first and consists of three cycles. The last two cycles are the ones when sleep is the deepest. During non-REM stages, our body promotes bone and muscle building, repairs and regenerates tissues, and strengthens the immune system. However, with age, the intensity of deep sleep reduces.

REM sleep, on the other hand, takes place after one to one and a half hours of falling asleep. The REM period is characterized by intense brain activity and sleep during this stage is comparatively shallow. The percentage of REM sleep also decreases with age.

When our body’s metabolism slows down, its natural fat-burning process gets switched off. Slow metabolic activity produces less energy which makes the fat cells resistant, causing the body to pile on unnecessary weight. This supplement stimulates the metabolism by perfectly maintaining the REM level. It also reduces hormones like ghrelin and leptin, which have been linked to hunger in humans.

What are the special ingredients found in this product?

The product is a combination of plant, herbal, vitamin, and mineral extracts that have been known to optimize sleep cycles for centuries.

Melatonin

Each capsule contains 10 mg of melatonin and is one of the most important ingredients found in the product. We have already seen what melatonin does to the body. It improves the sleep cycle by resynchronizing the circadian rhythm and stimulates metabolism.

L-Tryptophan

L-Tryptophan is included sufficiently in this product because of its sleep-inducing property. It is an amino acid that helps in the production of proteins and other brain-signaling chemicals like serotonin. Serotonin plays a significant role in controlling our mood and sleep. Since L-Tryptophan is found in turkey meat, it is the key to a good night’s sleep after Thanksgiving dinner. Besides calming down the nervous system, reducing stress hormones, and eliminating anxiety through the production of serotonin, this essential amino acid also improves blood circulation throughout the body.

Goji berry

This tiny fruit which is native to Asia has been used in this part of the world as a medicinal herb for centuries. With its growing popularity, more scientific research is now being carried out to unravel its health benefits. Goji berry is a rich source of antioxidants like Vitamin C which is known to support weight loss and act as a strong shield against premature aging. Other purported benefits of goji berry include glucose stabilization, immune function support, protection against damage from UV rays, free radicals, and oxidative stress. Goji berry is also believed to prevent liver damage, protect against cancer, promote healthy skin and improve anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders.

Chamomile

Native to Europe and Western Asia, chamomile is a flowering plant that belongs to the daisy family. It has long been used as a herbal remedy and is now found all over the world. Best known for its sleep-promoting property, chamomile is also used in treating other conditions like anxiety, diabetes, eczema, and digestive issues.

Ashwagandha

It is an ancient medicinal herb and is classified as an adaptogen. Adaptogens are certain herbs and mushrooms known for their health benefits. Ashwagandha has been found to reduce blood sugar and cortisol levels and improve symptoms of depression, stress, and anxiety. Other noted health benefits of ashwagandha may include an increase in testosterone levels in men, improvement in brain function, and reduction in cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Evidence also suggests ashwagandha may increase muscle mass, and reduce body fat and inflammation.

Skullcap Root

By lowering the number of fat molecules called triglycerides, skullcap root helps in reducing weight. It also acts as a sedative and has been shown to uplift mood and fight depression. Skullcap root is loaded with anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory compounds. This flowering plant is also known for preventing neurodegenerative diseases and improving heart health.

Magnesium

It helps in removing excess water from the body and maintain ideal body weight. Magnesium is known to improve brain function, develop brain activities and stimulate metabolic enzymes at night. It also helps in regulating blood pressure and prevent diabetes.

Valerian

Native to Europe and Asia, valerian has long been used as a medicinal plant for the treatment of insomnia, fatigue, migraine, and stomach cramps. This herb may improve sleep and promote relaxation by increasing the production of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the brain. GABA is a neurotransmitter that reduces the unnecessary activities of the nervous system. Studies have shown that increased levels of GABA in the brain help us fall asleep faster and sleep better.

Lemon Balm Extracts

A member of the mint family, lemon balm is known for promoting sleep, improving appetite, curbing anxiety attacks, and treating digestive issues. This calming herb also reduces inflammation, treats thyroid disorders, and stimulates metabolism.

Passionflower

Passionflower extract reduces the levels of stress hormones that help the body relax and improves sleep quality. In addition, it also brings down our hunger cravings significantly which is essential for maintaining an optimal metabolic rate and a good physique.

Pyridoxine HCL

It is vitamin B6 that helps in mood regulation because low levels of this vitamin have been associated with depression in older people. Vitamin B6 may also prevent deterioration in brain function by reducing homocysteine levels that are said to be responsible for Alzheimer’s disease and memory debilitation.

5-HTP

By working in the brain and the central nervous system, 5-HTP increases the production of serotonin levels in the body. Serotonin is believed to play an important role in conditions like depression and anxiety. This chemical can also affect sleep, body temperature, appetite, pain sensation, and sexual behavior.

L-Theanine

The natural sources of this amino acid include green and black tea and some mushrooms. L-Theanine has been shown to reduce anxiety, stress, and insomnia.

Benefits of the CircadiYin Supplement

Improves sleep quality by acting as a sedative.

Regularizes the circadian rhythm.

Stimulates resting metabolism.

Boosts overall metabolic rate.

Improves blood circulation in the body.

Reduces hormonal imbalance.

Improves blood glucose levels.

Flushes out toxins from the body.

Protects the body against various diseases.

Reduces appetite and sugar cravings.

How to use the product?

It’s advised you take this health supplement only with water. The recommended dose is two capsules before bedtime as the properties found in this product are believed to boost metabolism and improve the sleep cycle. Remember not to crush these capsules and mix them with any other meal or drink. While on this supplement, we also need to reduce our alcohol and caffeine intake, if we want the best results.

In case we are on other medications, we must consult a medical practitioner before starting this weight-loss supplement. Taking more than one health supplement at the same time may not be an ideal thing to do. In case you are taking other health supplements, first, finish those and then start taking this one. However, if you are already taking this supplement, then complete the course before switching to others. To get the maximum results we need to consume it for three to six months.

This health supplement is not recommended for anyone below the age of 18 years. It is also prohibited for pregnant women and nursing mothers or anybody with underlying medical conditions.

Scientific Evidence – Connection between Weight Loss and Sleep Cycle

Clinical trials are mandatory for any new product discovery. They are required by the FDA before these products can be released into the market. But dietary health supplements are exempted from this rule. The manufacturers and suppliers of these products do not need the go-ahead from FDA to bring their products into the market. This means the FDA does not maintain a list of distributors, manufacturers, or the dietary supplements they sell. Therefore, in the case of CircadiYin too there are no peer-reviewed data available that could help find risks and its potential interactions with other drugs.

But studies have shown there is a connection between sleep patterns and weight loss. If our circadian rhythm is out of sync, our sleep quality is affected. This propels our body to enter survival mode which could make losing fat an arduous task. According to a study conducted in 2011, it was concluded that “the amount of human sleep contributes to the maintenance of fat-free body mass at times of decreased energy intake. Lack of sufficient sleep may compromise the efficacy of typical dietary interventions for weight loss and related metabolic risk reduction“.

In simple terms, researchers found that sleep affects the way our body receives and expends energy. Whenever we are trying to lose weight by following a certain diet and exercise regimen, our efforts are undermined if we have a poor sleep schedule.

Similarly, according to a 2012 study, it was also found that adequate sleep plays a key role in the treatment of obesity. We already know, energy restriction in combination with accentuated physical activity is one of the most prevalent ways of inducing weight loss and reducing the health risks associated with excess fat. But varying individual responses to weight-loss programs may result in different outcomes. When the researchers tried probing into the less conventional factors leading to the failure of these programs they observed insufficient sleep to be one of the compelling reasons.

Scientific Evidence – Ingredients used in CircadiYin

We will look at the scientific evidence available for some ingredients used in this product that is known to help with sleep and weight loss.

Melatonin

Melatonin, which is one of the most important ingredients of CircadiYin has been found to improve daytime alertness and jet lag symptoms. There was a review conducted on 18 studies of melatonin supplements in 2019. The studies included 1,021 children and most of these were small, lasting 1-13 weeks. It was noted that melatonin performed better than placebo in improving both sleep quality and its timing. The amount of melatonin found in health supplements is in the range of 2.5mg to 10mg, while each capsule of CircadiYin contains the highest limit of that range.

L-tryptophan

The next important ingredient L-tryptophan is an amino acid that can be converted into numerous molecules like melatonin and serotonin. Several studies have pointed out that although L-tryptophan has many other functions, its impact on the brain is noteworthy. People with low levels of L-tryptophan have been found to experience depression.

Lemon balm extract

According to a study published in 2018 researchers found that active lemon balm treatments are beneficial in improving mood and/or enhancing cognitive performance. Although the results may vary from person to person, lemon balm extract has chemicals that help in stress management and make us fall asleep faster.

Goji berries

Results from a 2016 study conducted on rats suggest that goji berries can improve depression and anxiety. Another study conducted on humans in the United States showed that drinking goji berry juice could improve mood, energy, and digestive health.

How to obtain the CircadiYin Dietary Supplement?

The product can be obtained only from the official website of CircadiYin. As per the website, the company tries to ship out the product on the very day the order is placed. But in case of unforeseen circumstances or public holidays, there might be some delay. Nevertheless, they try their best to send the product as soon as they possibly can. The normal delivery time for North American customers is 5-7 days, while for international customers it could take between 1-2 weeks. As soon as the product is shipped, you will receive an email with all the tracking details. However, in case of any queries, you can reach out to their support team. For all the pricing details and any other important information visit the website.

CircadiYin Refund Policy

Customers are protected by a 60-day refund policy. In case you do not see any noteworthy changes, you can ask for a full refund from the manufacturer. But the return policy is subject to conditions. So for your refund to be processed, you need to fulfill the following criteria:

Send all your bottles, whether empty, partially empty, or full to the fulfillment center within 60 days of your purchase date.

Along with that furnish other information like your full name, full address, phone number, and order ID.

Once the company has received what they need, they will start processing your refund. The money will be credited to your account within 5-10 business days, depending on the transaction speed of your bank.

So only when all the above criteria are fulfilled, you will receive the refund, or else not. Please note that your shipping charges will not be reimbursed by the company.

CircadiYin Customer Reviews

Information gotten from the official website suggests that up to a whopping 93,782 men and women have used this product. Some reviews published on the website are incredible stories of their weight loss journeys. People seem to have lost close to 40 to 53 pounds (24.04 kilograms) after they started using this product. And once they lost the undesirable weight, it never seemed to return despite eating all their favorite foods.

Conclusion – Circadiyin Reviews

Weight management is a complicated process and understanding the root causes of weight gain is important for its success. With emerging studies, we now see that sleep indeed plays an important role in maintaining body weight, reducing anxiety, and stimulating our metabolism.

So if we are not getting enough sleep, because our body clock has gone out of rhythm, this could mean we are at a higher risk of developing multiple health disorders. To bring our internal clock back into its rhythm, we need to adopt a more disciplined approach to our lives.

But till that is completely achieved, CircadiYin can pitch in with its diverse range of health benefits to steer our body on its path of recovery. If you’d like to try out the CircadiYin supplement. and experience the potential benefits for yourself, then click the link below to buy yours now before they run out of stock again.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you.