COC prepares a party with the stars

News Release

After a year of online celebrations and Zoom meetings with friends and family, the only zooming at College of the Canyons’ fall 2021 Science Talk Star Party will be through telescopes.

COC is scheduled to host the event Friday, Oct. 29, for a night of stargazing and learning about the galaxy from 7-9:30 p.m. at the upper plaza adjacent to the new Don Takeda Science Center.

“The Science Talk series has become a beloved campus tradition, providing fascinating opportunities to learn and discuss the latest insights from notable scientists, in addition to engaging with campus faculty, staff and COC programs,” Ryan Theule, vice president of COC, said in a prepared statement.

Camilo Mejia Prada, manager of the High Contrast Imaging Facility at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, will present a 45-minute presentation called “NASA’s Search for Planets, Habitability and Life in our Galaxy.” Prada will present research from NASA’s Exoplanet Exploration Program, which will focus on NASA’s plans for the discovery and understanding of planetary systems around nearby stars.

The star party will also feature telescopes for attendees to observe the stars. The COC Aerospace and Sciences Team will also discuss astronomy updates, and organizers will also have activity tables and demonstrations for people to enjoy.

The event is free and open to the public.

