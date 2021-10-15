Dick Cesaroni | Message from Former Deputy

To: The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Madam Supervisors:

For 33 years and eight months, I served the citizens of Los Angeles County as a member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

I want to say that I served with honor and integrity working at Wayside Honor Rancho, East Los Angeles Station, the Old Newhall Station, Vice Bureau/License Details and ending my career at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station (six years in patrol and 12 years in Detective Bureau).

I know what it means to work the streets knowing that I had immediate assistance when needed and called for.

Fast forward to 2021, after having been retired for a little over 27 years, I am fed up with the way you have taken it upon yourselves to punish the LASD.

I have tried to keep up with the status of the LASD and recently it has dawned on me that you, the Board of Supervisors, are letting down the citizens of this county.

You are placing the taxpayers in great danger by your childish political games that you are playing with the LASD.

The amount of money that you have defunded the LASD in the past three budgets is criminal. Your budget cuts have forced Sheriff Alex Villanueva to cannibalize several important units just to put those personnel out on the streets where they are needed to protect the citizens of this county.

As for Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, she could not really care if the LASD goes out of business or not. Why? Because most of her district is patrolled by several other law enforcement agencies. I really can’t figure out why she ran for the job when she does nothing in return.

These super deputies and sergeants are working a load of shifts just to try to keep ahead of the bad people on the streets.

You have politicized your board just to waste money and create committees and exploratory programs.

And for what purpose? Just to place some of your political sponsors in place and pay them fat salaries for doing nothing?

The homicide rates have skyrocketed. The 2nd District of Holly Mitchell’s is a killing field, and she really does not give a damn about it.

From what I can read not one of you supervisors care one damn bit about the people being killed in your districts.

The homicide detectives are working day and night and many hours trying to solve these cases and what do they get from the Board of Supervisors? Not one bit of support. That lack of support is dished out to the entire LASD.

You have great deputies out there trying to stay at least one step ahead of the criminals.

You have politicized your job so much that the taxpayers who voted you into office have been forgotten.

You have over $2 billion in reserve with another $1 billion soon to add to that. What are you saving it for? A rainy day?

Well, it’s raining on the LASD in buckets and you are doing nothing.

I live in the 5th District and I am no longer a supporter of Supervisor Kahryn Barger. Agreed, I am only one vote, but rest assured that, come re-election time, she ”WILL NOT” get my vote.

I will do everything in my power to go to the media, social media and do my best to convince the voters in the 5th District to note “NO” on her re-election.

It is time to start acting like representatives of your constituents, the people who put you in your supervisorial seats, and help to protect them by re-funding the LASD,

We don’t ask you to do your job. WE DEMAND that you do your job and quit playing petty politics.

One taxpayer’s opinion.

Dick Cesaroni

Saugus