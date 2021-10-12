Former Hart football coach Mike Herrington named to CIF Hall of Fame

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The CIF Southern Section announced its 37th Hall of Fame class Monday, which included nine inductees. Former Hart High football head coach and current offensive coordinator, Mike Herrington, is one of the nine.

Herrington, along with the eight other inductees and seven individuals who will be honored with the CIF Southern Section Distinguished Service Award, will be honored at a luncheon at The Grand Conference Center in Long Beach on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

“We are excited to finally have the opportunity to recognize our 2020 Hall of Fame class and Distinguished Service Award winners,” said CIF-SS Commissioner of Athletics Rob Wigod in a news release. “I am proud to induct this class of outstanding individuals and congratulate them on their many accomplishments. They truly represent the very best of the Southern Section.”

Herrington began his career as an assistant coach at Hart in 1980 before taking his first head coaching job at Bellflower High School in 1988. After just one year, Herrington returned to Hart as a head coach, where he would begin his illustrious 32-year career.

“It’s a great honor to be inducted into the Hall of Fame,” said Herrington. “The longevity I had at Hart really helped with some of the great success we had. I’m humbled by it, but I wouldn’t be where I am without the help along the way. I wouldn’t consider myself a Hall of Fame coach, but the staff I had with me along the way were Hall of Fame worthy.”

During Herrington’s 32 Hall of Fame years, he accumulated 304 wins with 100 losses and one tie while winning seven CIF Southern Section Championships, four CIF Southern Section runner-ups and 15 league championships.

Herrington also held a 65-game league winning streak that spanned 13 years. Herrington served as the athletic director for Hart for 20 years, and is currently a member of the CIF Southern Section Football Coaches Advisory Committee.

Herrington doesn’t plan to be a head coach again, he said. Instead, he intends to travel with his wife and see where the rest of his future takes him.

“The greatest day of my career was the day I got hired as the head coach at Hart High School,” said Herrington when asked to recall some of his favorite memories. “I was fortunate to get the head coaching job. I used to play at Hart and, even before I played, my dad used to take me to Hart football games. It meant something for me to become the head coach at Hart. Winning my first CIF championship as an assistant and as a coach and being able to coach the guys I’ve coached along the way are memories I will always cherish.”